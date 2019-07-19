Crowds set to have wheely good time at Wem transport show

The event, at the Wem Recreation Ground, has grown over the years to become one of the biggest in the area, attracting about 500 vehicles.

It began as a meet of car enthusiasts during the weekend of the Sweet Pea Festival and has now become an event in its own right.

One of the organisers, John Ralphs, will be taking one of his many vintage tractors to the show while his 16-year-old daughter, Jennifer, will drive another. She recently passed her agricultural driving test allowing her to take the tractors out onto the road and has taken on his father's interest in the vehicles.

Mr Ralphs said all types of vehicles would be on display along with trade and catering stalls, live music, a fair ground and an RAF helicopter.

"The event is free to enter with a prize draw raising money for charity," he said.

"We have several car clubs that drive into the show in convoy and then, at 2.30pm, all the vehicles leave the recreation ground for a grand parade through Wem.

"The show attracts owners from a huge area and many come back year after year."

For details see Wem Vehicles of interest Facebook page or call 01939 235300