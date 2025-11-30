Severn Trent apology after burst pipe affects water supplies for Prees residents

People living in Prees and surrounding areas have reported having no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water.

Severn Trent said the disruption was caused by a burst water pipe on Manor House Lane in Prees.

The water company was first alerted to the issue at around 3.49am on Sunday (November 30). In an update to customers at 4.22am, it confirmed that engineers had been sent to the scene to begin repairs.

In a further update at 8.32am, Severn Trent said: "We’d like to apologise to those experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water in the SY13 area of Whitchurch this morning. This is due to a burst water pipe on Manor House Lane.

"Our teams are on site working to repair this and restore your water supply as soon as possible. We are confident the repair will be completed as soon as possible.

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing."