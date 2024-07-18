Two people suffer 'potentially serious injuries' in three-car A41 crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services - including three fire crews and two ambulance teams - were called to the main road at Hinstock at 9.39am on Thursday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said three people needed hospital treatment.

A spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of three-vehicle road traffic collision near to the junction of the A41 and A529 at 9.32am.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival we discovered three patients.

"A man and a woman were treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital, whilst a second woman was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 9.39am reporting the incident.

Crews from Hodnet, Newport and Wellington were sent to the scene, and finished their work at 10.02am.

Elsewhere, fire crews attended a car fire on the M54 after receiving a call at 9.07am.

Three fire crews were sent to the scene from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations.

Firefighters used jets to tackle the small fire inside the engine compartment of the vehicle.

Crews were finished at the scene by 9.33am.