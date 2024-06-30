Shropshire library wants to know where your books have been this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A library has launched its popular annual initiative to see how far their books have travelled this summer.

Market Drayton librarian, Alice, first came up with 'Books on Tour' three years ago, and the initiative has proved extremely successful in recent years.

The town's library invites customers to share photos of where they have taken their books on holiday, be it to the beach, the swimming pool or a landmark.

Customers can send in their snapshots to the library via email or social media before it's placed on the interactive display map using coloured pieces of yarn.

NORTH COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD PLC STEVE LEATH 27/06/24..Pic at Market Drayton Library of Librarian: Catherine Westwood. They have a new summer initiative: Library Books on Tour. They want to see where there library books have travelled this summer, and when people send a photo in they add it to there map..

Market Drayton's librarians are hoping to see the display filled with pictures of their books touring the world, and has already received some early entries from customers visiting Greece, Italy and Liverpool.

Brand manager, Cathrine Westwood said: "It will be fantastic to see how far our library books travel because we do know they do go on holiday with people.

"It’s really popular, people love coming in and seeing how far the books have travelled.

"People are choosing their books and saying ‘I’m taking this away’.

"Sometimes it’s a physical book, sometimes they send a copy of the e-book that they are reading on our cloud library or the audio book.

"It’s fantastic to see where the books go. We know these books travel and we want to see how far they go.

"They don’t just stay in Shropshire, they go all over the world."

The library received numerous pictures from customers with their books last year and from as far as the Dominican Republic.

The summer holidays offers a chance for people of all ages to wind-down and relax, and delve into a story. Whether it's a fictional or non-fictional book, Market Drayton library is hoping to hear from you.

"A lot of people do say to us that the summer and when they go on holiday is a chance for them to pick up a physical book," added Cathrine.

"When they're working, especially if you’re commuting on the train you can read on your phone or listen to an audiobook, but there’s nothing like reading a physical book with the pages and paper.

"We're hoping the map will be filled with different pieces of yarn with pictures lining up to the country they are in.

"We had so many last year from the UK and Ireland that we had to make the UK and Ireland bigger and move it slightly to the left and then we have the rest of the world."

And, despite the books being flown abroad and taken on holidays, Cathrine praised the library's customers who take good care of their books, adding: "Sand comes off, it’s the suntan lotion that’s a problem. But, our customers always really look after our books."