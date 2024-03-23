Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Developers Healey Estates planned to build three affordable homes on a parcel of land north of Buntingsdale Road, but Shropshire Council’s planning department threw out the scheme over fears that the “verdant nature” of the Tern Valley would be compromised by the development.

They added that the new houses would be “highly visible and incongruous”, and said the public benefits would not outweigh any damage to the setting of the Grade II listed Buntingsdale bridge and the non-designated ‘North Lodge’ building.

The small-scale residential application is part of a linked scheme which would also see an extension to nearby Tern Valley Business Park – with local residents forming a campaign group to fight off the plans, which would develop on an area of green space known locally as Damson Wood Walk.

“The introduction of the 3x dwellings and associated infrastructure and paraphernalia would intrude into a highly valued area, characterised by its openness and tranquillity, resulting in a highly visible and incongruous form at odds with the prevailing character and special qualities of the area, while narrowing this green corridor,” Shropshire Council said.

“It is therefore concluded that there would be unacceptable visual and landscape impacts on the surrounding high quality local landscape.

“The 3x dwellings would detract from the verdant nature of the River Tern valley that forms the setting of the Grade II listed Buntingsdale bridge and the non-designated ‘North Lodge’. The dwellings would become prominent features within the setting of both, while the urbanising nature of the development on the openness of the River Tern Valley would negatively change the experience of the approach to the Grade II Buntingsdale Hall.”

Two concurrent applications, for the business park extension and for the designation of a formal community woodland on the banks of the River Tern, remain in consultation with the planning authority.

The housing development application received 233 objections, while objections to the business park extension have now surpassed the 500 mark on the council’s planning portal.

The consultation period for the two linked schemes has now been extended to April 1, with Shropshire Council due to make a decision in due course.