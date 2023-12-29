Sixty-bed care home next to pub plan appeal is thrown out over noise concerns

Frontier Estates had appealed to the Planning Inspectorate after Shropshire Council refused its scheme for the former Phoenix Garage site in Great Hales Street, Market Drayton.

The plan was for the home to be run by Maria Mallaband Care Group and inspector Helen Hockenhull visited the site on November 8 before making the decision to back the council. It had been refused by the council on December 6, 2022.

Ms Hockenhull decided that the scheme would "result in unacceptable living conditions for future residents due to noise" from a pub.