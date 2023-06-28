MP Helen Morgan pays visit to major Market Drayton employer

MP Helen Morgan at Palethorpes Bakery

The MP for Market Drayton met with representatives from the company to discuss the challenges and opportunities operating out of the market town, and their offerings to the local economy.

Palethorpes Bakery, which is now owned by the Compleat Food Group, has been at the heart of Market Drayton since the 1850s and employs around 700 staff in the town.

Much of their output ends up being sold in supermarkets like Asda.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire said: “Shropshire is one of Britain’s most rural counties – but it’s also the birthplace of industry and major employers like Palethorpes continue to play a major role in the local economy.

“I enjoyed visiting the site in Market Drayton, meeting some of the hundreds of local staff and of course sampling the brilliant baked goods.