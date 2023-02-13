Pre-schoolers ready to 'go wild' as new activities launched at a Shropshire library

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 10/02/2023 - Market Drayton Library are launching wild activities for children in Market Drayton after being awarded funding through Veolia/Shropshire Council EnviroGrant Scheme. In Picture L>R Tori Watson and Sue Beckwith from Market Drayton Library..

The Muddy Boots Club will run in four blocks of four one-hour sessions out 'in the wild', for children who do not live close to the library, as well as regular users alike.

Sessions have been made possible thanks to funding from the Veolia and Shropshire Council EnviroGrant Scheme in partnership with The Friends of Market Drayton Library.

The club will run throughout the year during term time and is open to any families who might want to join in with the fun.

Tori Watson, of Market Drayton Library, said: “If you haven’t got your own transport it can be a long walk with children from parts of the town to the library.

"So we have chosen four locations around town for the Muddy Boots Club that may make it easier to get involved without needing to come all the way into town.

“We currently see very few families from the Dalelands Estate, so we will go out to Walkmill Meadows and the green space by the skate park as two of the sites, and as the children are pre-school age we will be concentrating on having fun.”

“We have an amazing volunteer who has experience in forest schools, but as we are dealing with really little ones we will be concentrating on fun not lessons.

"Activities will include making bird feeders, crafting air dry clay, planting, and pond dipping, along with lots of art, craft and mud, and each session will end with a linked story and loud singing.

“We will also be supplying puddle suits and reins so parents need not worry about requiring extra kit.”

The Muddy Boots Club will encourage up to 20 children and their parents or carers at each session to explore the open spaces around their homes.

It is hoped that the sessions will encourage families to use the natural spaces on their own, whether at a weekend or during the school holidays.

Rob Gittins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “This an excellent way of taking the library out into the community and demonstrates that our library service is so much more than book lending.

“It can be isolating looking after small children and it isn’t always easy to get into the town centre to get involved and meet other people, so it is fantastic that the Muddy Boots Club is getting out and about and supporting people’s wellbeing.

“I would also like to thank the Friends group who made it all possible by making the successful grant bid, as well as the staff and volunteers who will be leading the sessions.”