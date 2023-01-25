Town council supports plan to change Market Drayton pub into Tesco shop

The Lord Hill pub in Market Drayton, decorated with England flags and bunting

Red Oak Taverns Limited, based in Ipswich, Suffolk, wants to part-demolish the Lord Hill in Market Drayton, change its use into a shop and build two new homes on the land to the rear of the site off Shrewsbury Road.

Miss Sue Thomas, the clerk at Market Drayton Town Council, has told planners at Shropshire Council that it supports "this planning application; the design, appearance and materials for the development is acceptable and it brings the building back into service."

The applicant's planning agent says Tesco will be the operator of the store.

No members of the public have commented on the plan which is due to be determined by February 7.

The plans can be found at Shropshire Council's website at pa.shropshire.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?keyVal=RLPOT1TDKLJ00&activeTab=summary.