Plans for a site for five gypsy families in Market Drayton submitted to council

By Sue AustinMarket DraytonPublished:

Plans for a new residential caravan site for five gypsy families on the edge of Market Drayton have been submitted to Shropshire Council's planning department.

The plans involve land for two caravans per family together with laying of hardstanding and five ancillary amenity buildings as well as the installation of package sewage treatment plant and, access improvements.

There would be new access to the A53 and the relocation of an existing lay-by on the road.

A report as part of the application says the application is in line with the Government’s planning policy for traveller sites.

"The application site is located on the edge of Market Drayton which contains schools, shops, supermarkets, medical practice and recreational facilities," it says.

The Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment for Shropshire published in 2020, estimates a cultural need for 113 permanent pitches in the period in the coming 15 years of which 42 are required to accommodate gypsies and travellers who comply with the definition.

Planning councillors will determine the application at a later date.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

