More than 60 new homes planned for Market Drayton in second phase of new development

By Sue Austin

More than 60 new homes could be built in Market Drayton.

The homes are planned for land near Rush Lane
Barratt David Wilson Homes has applied for planning permission for 64 homes at land to the west of Rush Lane.

It is the second phase to come forward on this part of larger development, with the first phase delivering 46 dwellings.

The estate is on the edge of the town next to the A53 and developers say that there will be cycleways and footpaths connecting the homes to the town centre.

Of the homes, six will be affordable dwellings. “The proposed scheme would form a natural extension of the first phase with this part of the allocation, following the same design principles. Furthermore, the application scheme would link into the existing footpath provision within the wider allocations, which have already created a link to the south towards the town centre,” a planning statement to Shropshire Council says.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

