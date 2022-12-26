More than 60 new homes planned for Market Drayton in second phase of new development

The homes are planned for land near Rush Lane

Barratt David Wilson Homes has applied for planning permission for 64 homes at land to the west of Rush Lane.

It is the second phase to come forward on this part of larger development, with the first phase delivering 46 dwellings.

The estate is on the edge of the town next to the A53 and developers say that there will be cycleways and footpaths connecting the homes to the town centre.