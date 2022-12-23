Scheme lodged to turn Market Drayton pub into Tesco Express, planners told

The Lord Hill pub in Market Drayton, decorated with England flags and bunting.

Red Oak Taverns Limited, based in Ipswich, Suffolk, want to part demolish the Lord Hill, change its use into a shop and build two new homes on the land to the rear of the site off Shrewsbury Road.

"Market Drayton is well served by public houses and as a result, the change of use of the Lord Hill will not result in an adverse impact on residents’ ability to meet their day-to-day needs in terms of socialisation," says CPC Planning Consultants Limited in its planning documents.

The company names all the pubs in walking distance including the Joiners Arms, the Kings Head, Market Drayton Constitutional Club, the King Arms, he William Chesters, Clive & Coffyne, Sandbrook Vaults, The Crown, Stags Head, The Red Lion Inn, Salopian Star, The Town House and The Hippodrome.

In addition they say a "further six public houses are accessible within 1,000 metres.

"The presence of such a high number of public houses within a reasonably sized settlement such as Market Drayton indicates that residents enjoy excellent access to facilities which enable informal meeting, casual drinks and lunch and evening meals. The loss of one such facility, against this backdrop, is unlikely to have an adverse impact on the ability of residents to meet their day-to-day needs and as a result."

They say a new shop - a Tesco Express - would provide residents with shopping alternatives.

"Tesco proposes to invest in the property to create an ‘Express’ store," they say.

"The Express store format is specifically designed to cater for a local neighbourhood catchment. The Property is well related to the surrounding neighbourhood catchment.

"The One Stop immediately to the west, which is also owned by Tesco, lease is set to expire in 2023 and Tesco will not be renewing its lease. The One Stop premises will then be vacant and likelymarketed for sale as an existing shop or for an alternative use (subject to planning)."

The planning agents say: "The property lies within the settlement boundary of Market Drayton and is a brownfield site, and as such a mixed-use redevelopment is acceptable in principle.

"As Market Drayton is a principal centre for development, change of use to a convenience store will be advantageous to the neighbourhood by providing residents with sustainable alternatives to meet their day-to-day shopping needs, notably to the residents nearby for grocery shopping within a walkable distance and so reduce the reliance on cars and promote active travel"

They also say that the plan will create about 25 full- and part-time jobs for the local community "including young people, students and retirees, demonstrating more employment opportunities are provided."

"The proposal stimulates the diversity of businesses outside of town centres," they add.

The new homes too will be positive, according to the plan promoters.

"The quality of life and living standard will be enhanced with redevelopment of the site, convenience store located is able to facilitate residents’ groceries shopping behaviours, meet local needs and provide job opportunities on one hand, and on the other hand, addition of new dwellings will support the district in terms of housing targets," say the agents.

The agents have 'politely' invited Shropshire Council to grant planning permission.

"The proposed development will promote sustainable economic growth and prosperous community, but also preserving the local character of the area," say the agents.

"The council is therefore politely invited to grant planning permission for the proposals without undue delay."

A process of consultation is underway on the council's website here: https://pa.shropshire.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?keyVal=RLPOT1TDKLJ00&activeTab=summary