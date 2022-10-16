Notification Settings

Air ambulance seen and road closed as police report 'RTC' in Market Drayton

By David StubbingsMarket DraytonPublished: Last Updated:

A road in Market Drayton has been closed this morning after reports of a crash.

The air ambulance has been seen at Market Drayton this morning
West Mercia Police reported that an RTC on Shrewsbury Road had shut the road and officers were in attendance.

Photos posted on social media show a silver Peugeot behind police tape while the air ambulance has also been spotted flying above and landing in the town, with one witness reporting seeing it in Town Park.

West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre tweeted: "Officers currently in attendance at an RTC on Shrewsbury Road, Market Drayton. The road is closed, please use alternative routes."

More to follow.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

