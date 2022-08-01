The scene of Sunday's crash. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

Pictures of the scene of Sunday's crash on a straight between Hinstock and Newport on Sunday afternoon have been released by fire crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, including one showing debris strewn across the road.

While emergency crews freed the car driver, another team of rescuers worked to stem a leak from the lorry which ended up in a hedge.

"The car had suffered a significant amount of damage and the male driver was found to be trapped," said a spokesman from Market Drayton Fire Station. Fire crews were also sent from Newport and Hodnet, along with the rescue tender from Wellington and an operations officer from headquarters.

The fire service spokesman said: "Crews quickly set about getting hydraulic rescue equipment to work, to begin to free the trapped driver."

An air ambulance at Sunday's crash. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

Two ambulances and an incident officer from West Midlands ambulance service, along with the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, carrying a critical care Doctor and Paramedic all attended the incident. Officers from West Mercia Police closed the A41 in both directions between Standford Bridge and Newport, with diversions put in place.

"Once clear of the vehicle the critical care doctor and paramedics stabilised the casualties condition, prior to them being flown to the trauma centre at the Royal Stoke University hospital, with potentially life changing injuries," added the spokesman.

Describing the scene as a "significant collision" between a car and a large goods vehicle, they worked closely with the critical care doctor and paramedics to carefully extract the driver by carrying out a side removal, roof flap and dashboard lift on the car utilising hydraulic cutters, spreaders and rams.

Whilst the rescue of the injured car driver was taking place, another team of firefighters worked to stem a leak from the damaged large goods vehicle, using equipment provided by the environment agency. The vehicle was also made electrically safe.

"Once firefighters had managed to create full access to the injured driver, a long board was carefully put in place, then in a controlled manner the casualty was lifted from the vehicle," said the fire service spokesman.

"Our thoughts are with the injured male, we hope that they are soon on the road to recovery."

The scene of Sunday's crash. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

The cause of the collision is under investigation by officers from West Mercia Polices collision investigation unit.

Councillors recently backed a safety review for that stretch of the A41 after a several serious injuries and deaths.