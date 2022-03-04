Shropshire town's drive for donations to help Ukrainians fleeing war

Collection for Ukraine at Morrisons, Market Drayton. From left: Stuart Jones, Jordanna Jones, Chris Williams, Neal Clewes and front: Natalie Willers

Removals company director Chris Williams, his partner Natalie Willers, and Jordanna Jones of the community Facebook page the Drayton Crier have teamed up to bring the town together in an effort to help.

They will be using donations made via a Facebook appeal to buy products.

And Chris is using one of his two removal vans to take items to organised collection points organised by The Polish Integration Support Centre which is leading and coordinating the ‘Polish-British Solidarity with Ukraine’ action.

Chris said: "Natalie had the idea that we have to do something. We have children, and watching other children going through such suffering is heartbreaking.

"I am ex-forces and I feel we are not doing enough to help Ukraine. But we can do something for the children."

Chris has got support from the town branch of Morrisons to buy Easter Eggs for children to help them.

But they are also looking for thermal clothing, sleeping bags, pencils, toys, life blankets, blankets, patches, shampoos, blood bags, pharmacy, clothing new underpants, and metal cups.

Donations can be made on Facebook at facebook.com/donate/465736031950906/.