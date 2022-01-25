Market Drayton homes plan rejected

Indicative plans which showed how the development could take shape.

Shropshire Council said the development, to the north of Market Drayton, could not be permitted as the land is in open countryside outside the town’s development boundary.

The decision has been welcomed by campaigners fighting to protect the town’s open spaces and surrounding greenfield land – but it is not believed to be the end of the matter.

The site, off Longford Turning, is earmarked to be allocated for housing in Shropshire Council’s new local plan, which is expected to be adopted later this year following examination by planning inspectors.

If the plan is adopted with this site included, it would effectively mean the principle of building new homes on it is accepted.

However, in refusing the current application, council planners said changes could still be made to the local plan, including the possible removal of any sites being put forward for development.

They said this meant it was too premature to approve any proposals for the land in question.

A report by case officer Sue Collins said Moreton Say Parish Council and 30 members of the public had objected to the plans.

It concluded: “It is considered that the proposal is pre-empting the new local plan which is still going through the adoption process.

“The emerging draft plan has to be acknowledged and taken into consideration as a whole, albeit it with limited weight due to the current stage in the examination process.

“As there are unresolved objections, including some relating to this site, and the promotion of other sites within Market Drayton, the opportunity for consideration of this through the examination process should not be prejudiced by any early approval of a proposed allocated site.”

The applicant, Gladman Developments, had argued that the release of land on the outskirts of the town was justified by the fact Market Drayton was unlikely to meet its housing targets.

The plans included public open space, a children’s play area, pedestrian and cycle paths and 10 affordable homes.

Gladman also said the scheme would help to facilitate the long-held ambition to relocate the Greenfields sports facilities to the north of the bypass, by delivering “accessibility improvements” which “are unlikely to be deliverable without the release of the site as proposed”.

The council’s decision to refuse the application was welcomed by residents of the town who had voiced concerns over the need for improvements to local infrastructure and facilities before more housing is built.

The decision comes less than a year after a separate application for 97 homes at Damson Wood Walk, half a mile away, was withdrawn following a public campaign.

Elliott Powell, who led both campaigns, said he was “over the moon” that the latest proposals for Longford Turning had been rejected.

He said: “The area, including the road, just wouldn’t support the footfall of traffic to a housing development. It’s a busy route already and popular with tractors, walkers, horse riders and cyclists.

“Not only this, but the housing would be situated by a very busy bypass, fast food restaurant and factory.

“This area of Market Drayton is fast expanding for all the wrong reasons.

“We have small infrastructure in the area, and this housing development would add more pressure onto our schools, doctors and dentists.

“We should be protecting farm land and countryside’s within the area from this kind of development.