Police arrest Market Drayton man after fatal collision in Crewe

A 29 year-old Shropshire man has been arrested after a fatal crash in Crewe last week where the driver failed to stop.

Cheshire Constabulary have made an arrest as part of investigations into a fatal collision.

They have now arrested a 29 year-old man from Market Drayton following an investigation into the fatal collision in Crewe.

At approximately 5.20pm on Friday, November 5, Joshua Spender, who was 23 years-old, was crossing the pedestrian crossing outside McDonalds in Macon Way when a white van collided with him and failed to stop at the scene.

The suspect was arrested on the evening of Sunday, November 7, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while disqualified, failing to stop, driving without insurance and obstructing a police constable.

Sergeant Simon Degg, from Cheshire Constabulary, said: “I’d like to thank the public, including in Crewe and Market Drayton, and the media, for their assistance in the investigation.

"The number of concerned people who contacted us with information was heartening to see for us and for the family.”

Enquiries are continuing.



