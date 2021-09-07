Tasty food and drink trail on offer at town's annual Ginger and Spice Festival

Julia Roberts, organiser of the Ginger and Spice Festival

The Ginger and Spice Festival will include a brand new ticketed event, the ‘Fodder and Tipple Tasting Trail’, sponsored by James Du Pavey independent estate agents, at this year’s one day festival on Saturday, September 25.

The tasting trail invites participants to meander through the streets of Market Drayton taking in the artisan market, and then out into the Shropshire countryside – including the Shropshire Union Canal – taking in the floating market.

There will be tasting courses and refreshers at several stop offs along the route plus an artisan goody bag on completion. The trails start in the centre of town near the Buttercross and finishes at the Red Lion Inn at Joules Brewery where there will be live music with Big Joe Bone.

James Du Pavey of James Du Pavey estate agents, said: “I am so excited to return to the Ginger and Spice festival. It is a wonderful event that brings the whole community together as well as showcasing the amazing local produce and talent that the area has to offer. A great day for all of the family.”

Festival Organiser, Julia Roberts, added: ‘‘We are delighted to have James Du Pavey as event partners again at this year’s Ginger and Spice Festival.

"With such generous support we are able to deliver a better and more exciting festival including launching this year’s brand new Fodder and Tipple Trail which is proving to be very popular.

Billingtons Gingerbread at the Ginger and Spice Festival in Market Drayton back in 2017

"James is full of enthusiasm and support and like us, is a Guinness World Record holder, so we’d like to think it’s the perfect partnership."

The Heritage Town Trail, a free event for the family sponsored by Leek United, is also taking place on the festival day.

Families can enjoy a free of charge self-guided heritage trail and contest, including visiting buildings and places of historical significance, with a fun and educational heritage quiz for the little ones. This includes a ‘gingerbread person’ contest in the town’s shop windows where families pick the best dressed Gingerbread person, decorated by the local businesses and community to a theme set by the festival organisers.

Also on the day, there will be a spicy street market on Cheshire Street with a range of local, artisan producers, many with a ginger and spicy twist. This will take place from 9am to 4pm and is free of charge for all. There will be live music throughout the day.

For the first time at the Ginger and Spice Festival, The Roving Canal Traders will be exhibiting their wares on a floating market on the Shropshire Union Canal between bridge 63 and bridge 64 opposite Ladybird Mooring between 10am and 5pm.

The floating market also is open on Sunday 26 at the same time.

Julia added: "The Ginger and Spice Festival aims to bring-together and engage the local community of Market Drayton to discover, explore and celebrate the town’s assets and unique cultural-heritage, particularly linked to the culinary and cultural heritage of the town.

"This is achieved via an eclectic programme of events which inspire the local community and enrich the cultural, social and economic vitality of the area. The festival also acts as a vehicle to promote local food producers, the weekly markets, other community groups, plus to explore heritage and places of historical interest and significance in and around the rural market town."