Firefighters tackle large shed blaze in Market Drayton

Dalelands Estate in Market Drayton. Photo: @MDraytonCops

Four crews attended a property at the Dalelands Estate at about 3pm today.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire spread to the kitchen of the property, which was only slightly affected.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, a covering jet and hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.

Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted that the road was closed but no one was injured.

The fire caused a power cut to nearby properties.