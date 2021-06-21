Firefighters tackle large shed blaze in Market Drayton

Four crews attended a property at the Dalelands Estate at about 3pm today.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire spread to the kitchen of the property, which was only slightly affected.
Firefighters used breathing apparatus, a covering jet and hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.
Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted that the road was closed but no one was injured.
Dalelands Estate CLOSED due to house fire. @SFRS_MDrayton @FireHodnet @MDraytonCops all in attendance. No persons injured. pic.twitter.com/TCRXQxyZXt— Market Drayton SNT (@MDraytonCops) June 21, 2021
The fire caused a power cut to nearby properties.
As a precaution, police advised local residents to keep their windows and doors closed due to the smoke caused by the blaze.