Fire engulfs tractor and closes busy road near Market Drayton

Firefighters fight the tractor blaze on the A41. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

The fire engulfed the large tractor towing a trailer on the A41 near Market Drayton and spread to the hedgerow.

Emergency services were called to the stretch of road at Rosehill just after 7.15am today.

Fire crews from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Prees were quickly on the scene and such was the ferocity of the blaze that firefighters had to wear breathing apparatus to fight the flames with high pressure jets and foam.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the tractor and trailer together with 40 metres of hedgerow were destroyed by the fire.

A spokesman for the fire service said that the A41 was closed between Tern Hill and Wistanswick.