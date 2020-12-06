Woman taken to hospital after car rolls into ditch near Market Drayton

Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

Firefighters and ambulance crews were called to Longslow just before midnight on Saturday.

A statement from Market Drayton's fire station said: "On arrival at the scene the crew found that the incident involved a single car, which had overturned and come to rest on its roof in a roadside ditch.

"Thankfully the lone female driver was out of the vehicle and being assessed by paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service, prior to being transported to hospital for treatment for what we hope are minor injuries.

"The crew set about making the vehicle electrically safe, and ensured that no damage had been caused to a nearby pole carrying high voltage power cables.

"Officers from West Mercia Police were also in attendance.