Market Drayton brothers' kind-hearted mission to spread Christmas cheer through advent calendars

Youngsters Charlie (left) and Liam Randall, four and eight, have been collecting advent calendars for others with their mother Lorraine this year. The calendars, 108 in all, will go to the Market Drayton Foodbank and the Alice Charity of Newcastle-under-Lyme

The Randall family of Market Drayton decided to do a good deed by collecting advent calendars themselves, and appeal to others for help. Contributions from friends, family and the community mean they have now handed out more than 100 advent calendars to the town food bank and a local charity.

The family gathered 108 calendars in a little over a week.

Lorraine Randall, mother of Liam (eight) and Charlie (four), said: "I put a post on my Facebook page on Friday, November 13, after my children said they really wanted to do something for other children this year.

"We have been collecting advent calendars for Market Drayton Foodbank and the Alice Charity in Newcastle-Under-Lyme.

"My children have absolutely loved receiving all the donations, we have been amazed by people's generosity and everyone who has donated have said what a lovely idea it is.

"My eldest son, Liam, even asked to spend his £5 pocket money that he had saved for five weeks for football cards on advent calendars for the children, so we went straight to Asda the next day to buy some more.

"It's really made them appreciate how nice it is to give to others and I couldn't be prouder. They have enjoyed doing it as well.