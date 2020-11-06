Motorcyclist killed in crash with tractor near Market Drayton is named as Jack Davies, 21

Jack Davies

Jack Davies, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, was riding his red Kawasaki motorcycle on the A53 between Market Drayton and Loggerheads when he was involved in a collision with a red case IH tractor towing a green trailer on Wednesday night.

A blue Ford Kuga was also involved.

Despite the efforts of emergency service staff and passing motorists, Jack was pronounced dead at the scene.

Specialist officers are supporting his family. They have requested that their privacy is respected.

Officers from Staffordshire and the West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

They are appealing for relevant dash-cam footage or for anyone travelling in the area of the A53 between Loggerheads and Blore Heath at the time of the incident to contact them on 101, or report online, quoting incident 639 of November 4.