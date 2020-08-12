Market Drayton charity shop's first day back

Newlife opened its store in Market Drayton on Tuesday, albeit with a strange new look including wider rules, gallons of hand sanitiser and face coverings.

Returning and new customers came through in their droves and helped the charity for disabled children start recouping the income it has lost during the pandemic, estimated at £2 million.

Many charities, including Newlife, saw their income drop dramatically when lockdown measures were imposed and shops were closed.

Newlife shops sell clothes and accessories for men, women and children which have been donated by manufacturers and retailers.

Money raised in stores goes towards charity work to provide specialist equipment to disabled and terminally ill children across the UK.

Darren Smith welcomes the day's first customer

Acting shop manager Darren Smith said he was glad the loyal customers as well as some new faces returned and embraced the new rules.

"It's been really busy, a great turnout," he said on Tuesday, the first day of trading under the new guidelines.

"We've had well over 100 transactions put through. What has been nice is everybody really adhered to the rules on hand sanitiser and face coverings."

He said that as a manager, the charity's work and the income it has missed out on during the lockdown factored into his work.

The charity operates a charity-run emergency equipment response service which aims to get specialist equipment to families in crisis anywhere in the UK within 72 hours.

Darren said: "It is well within the back of your mind to make as much money as you can because there are so many kids we want to help.

"Everyone has got on board. It's a different way of doing things but it's what we've got to do."

Learn more at newlife.bargains/reopening.