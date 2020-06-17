Parking spaces removed in Market Drayton to aid with social distancing

Cheshire Street is one of Market Drayton's main shopping sites and Shropshire Council prepared for the planned reopening of most shops this week by re-purposing more than a dozen parking spaces as extra space for pedestrians to queue.

The government had indicated that 'non-essential' shops could reopen their doors from Monday, June 15, but should continue to keep people two metres apart.

Cones have been placed throughout Cheshire Street, which is the home of the outdoor market, as well as the nearby High Street. Time-restricted parking spaces have been blocked off to cars while two disabled spaces outside Boots have also been made available to pedestrians, as are loading bays at the north end of the street.

Some of the parking spaces at the north end have been made available to use for loading to compensate.

Mayor Roy Aldcroft also said that Market Drayton Town Council will explore installing extra bike parking spaces given a "dramatic increase" in the number of cyclists in town.