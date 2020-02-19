Stoke Heath prison officer from Shrewsbury denies expenses fraud

Adam Barlow, 29, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday to plead not guilty to two counts of fraud which date back to 2014.

The first count relates to a period between 2014 and 2016, with the second relating to a time between 2017 and 2018.

On both counts he is accused of abusing his position as an officer and committing fraud by using dishonest expense claims.

The prison is located near Market Drayton.

Barlow, of Crowmere Road in Shrewsbury, is due to stand trial at the same court on July 28.