Junkbots! Build robots down at Fordhall Farm this half term

Fordhall Farm is hosting sessions in which kids can make ‘junkbots’, wooden robots made out of recycled materials to take home with them.

The sessions are being held on Tuesday, February 18 and Thursday, February 20, from 10am-3pm.

The activity is aimed at ages five and above, and budding builders will use real tools led by the farm’s experienced youth leaders.

Younger children are welcome too but must have an adult with them to help with using the tools.

The session costs £5 per junkbot and families can drop in at any time to take part – no booking is required.

For children aged over 11, the farm is running a pallet woodwork workshop, giving participants the chance to upcycle a pallet into their own unique piece of furniture to take home.

This session will take place on Wednesday, February 19 from 10am-4pm and costs £15 per person.

To book onto any of the activities, visit fordhallfarm.com or call 01639 638696.

Advertising

Volunteering opportunities

Senior youth leader Wendy Murray said: “As well as being fun and creative, these sessions are designed to show children how items that we might have discarded can be recycled into something new.”

Young people are also invited to join in the farm’s first ever youth volunteering day, on Friday, February 21, from 10am-4pm.

Aimed at 12-17-year-olds, participants will get stuck in to projects that support the farm’s work, such as wildlife conservation jobs, improving the trails around the farm, and restoring the clay pig sculpture in the children’s play area.

Advertising

Youth worker Mike Grabarz, who will be leading the volunteering day, said: “Volunteering is a great way to make a positive difference to the community and environment, as well as meeting like-minded people and building new life skills.”

Places in the youth volunteering day must be booked by emailing mike.grabarz@fordhallfarm.com.

Visitors are advised to wear wellies and warm outdoor clothing when exploring the farm, as the farm trails can be wet and muddy in spring.