Car flips on to side after hitting standing water near Market Drayton

The car crashed on the A41 at Rosehill, near Market Drayton, shortly before 6am on Sunday, February 9.

Firefighters from Market Drayton's station said in a social media statement: "On arrival at the scene the crew found that a car had hit a large quantity of standing water, and ended upon its side in the carriageway.

"Thankfully the lone female driver was not injured or trapped, and had managed to free herself from the vehicle with the aid of other motorists.

"The crew ensured the vehicle was made electrically safe, and assisted officers from West Mercia Police to clear the road of debris, to allow one carriageway to be reopened.

"The appliance was soon available to attend further incidents if required."