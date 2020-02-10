Menu

Advertising

Car flips on to side after hitting standing water near Market Drayton

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | Transport | Published:

A driver escaped without injury after her car hit standing water and flipped on to its side.

Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

The car crashed on the A41 at Rosehill, near Market Drayton, shortly before 6am on Sunday, February 9.

Firefighters from Market Drayton's station said in a social media statement: "On arrival at the scene the crew found that a car had hit a large quantity of standing water, and ended upon its side in the carriageway.

"Thankfully the lone female driver was not injured or trapped, and had managed to free herself from the vehicle with the aid of other motorists.

"The crew ensured the vehicle was made electrically safe, and assisted officers from West Mercia Police to clear the road of debris, to allow one carriageway to be reopened.

"The appliance was soon available to attend further incidents if required."

Transport News Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News