Noise row over Market Drayton flats plan rumbles on

The plans for 36 Stafford Street have provoked a row between developer McCarthy & Stone and supermarket chain Asda, which fears its nearby store could be jeopardised.

McCarthy & Stone said the flats' inhabitants keeping their windows shut would stop them being disturbed by delivery noise, but Asda said that would be a "wholly inadequate" solution.

Asda has a store in Stafford Street and previously said that complaints from the future residents could "risk the ongoing operation of the store".

The Planning Bureau has submitted an application on behalf of McCarthy & Stone to demolish the existing buildings at 36 Stafford Street and replace them with 50 retirement flats and four houses.

The proposal was submitted to Shropshire Council in early July and Asda's first objection was lodged in August.

Two sets of acoustics experts remain at odds over the proposals; 24 Acoustics acting for McCarthy & Stone and ACP for Asda.

ACP submitted their latest objection last week, after 24 Acoustics called the former's approach "inconsistent".

The latest report from ACP said: "Rather than considering more suitable mitigation options, the acoustic design is based entirely on residents keeping their windows closed.

"The suitability and reliability of this approach is further undermined by adopting bare minimum ventilation rates that would not provide adequate cooling ventilation.

"I therefore do not consider the acoustic design of the application to be acceptable in its current format."

Shropshire Council public protection officer Joanne Chanter also wrote a report about the application.

She said: "The information provided by The Planning Bureau and by 24 Acoustic does not demonstrate that any design measures other than acoustic glazing have been considered to mitigate against the significant adverse impact that is predicted.

"In summary, the noise data provided by 24 Acoustics indicates that the noise levels from the neighbouring commercial sites is likely to have a significant adverse impact.

"The latest guidance on noise and planning makes it clear that significant adverse noise impacts should be mitigated using good acoustic design where possible and any mitigation schemes should only rely on unopenable glazing as a last resort.

"There is no evidence provided to indicate that any other acoustic design measures have been considered and hence the proposed development is not in line with current planning policy or guidance on noise."

But a town councillor said he is confident of a solution being found so the development can go ahead.

Councillor Roy Aldcroft sits on Market Drayton Town Council's planning committee and said that the noise would not be a major issue.

The town council continues to support the development.

"I can't for the life of me imagine any amount of noise that would involved shutting windows," he said.

"There are residents in close proximity to Asda on Stafford Street and we've not had a peep out of them so why we would from this development I don't know.

"I believe it's a matter of detail and I am sure it can be resolved between the two parties and Shropshire Council."