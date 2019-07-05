Residents object to farm bungalows plan near Market Drayton

The red brick houses would be built at Norton Farm, near Norton-in-Hales, under the planning application that has been lodged with Shropshire Council.

They would include four one-bed houses, six two-bed and two three-bed. Two of the one-bed bungalows would be designated social housing.

Two residents of the village have written to object to the plans.

A statement by Lever, Turner & Cowdell on behalf of the applicant GGL James said: "This application relates to the remaining 0.5 hectare of the now defunct Norton Farmyard and former portal frame buildings and slurry store.

"The brick and tile barns situated immediately to the south are converted for residential occupation, and land to the north has been developed with mixed housing incorporating affordable properties.

"The site is enclosed by established residential development on both sites and is previously developed land."

At the time of writing the applications have attracted two comments of objection and one of support in Shropshire Council's planning portal.

Colin Bourne wrote: "These dwellings will ruin the privacy from the rear of my property, [and] will create more noise and pollution. The view to the rear is at present mainly fields, this will be blocked by these buildings.

"The village has no bus service, meaning more cars travelling to the local towns on already congested single track lanes. The village has no shops, just one school and one public house.

"The village has already been over-developed and there is no space for more houses. The road network alone can't cope with any more traffic and I strongly object to my view and privacy being impacted by these unnecessary bungalows."

Nigel Passmore also objected, calling the development "pure opportunism" and saying Norton-in-Hales could not sustain any more new houses.

Each bungalow would have a minimum of two off-road parking spaces each, and the total number of spaces would be 28.

Access to the houses would be via the existing Main Road, while a pedestrian route to the village would be created using Forge Lane.

The design statement continued: "The proposal presents a proportionate, sustainable and logical infill development within the established envelope of infrastructure and built development of the settlement.

"It will positively enhance its setting and the outlook and amenities of neighbouring development."

It said that developers would contribute money through the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) to "assist the future sustainability of existing community services and infrastructure".