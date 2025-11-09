Shropshire MPs lay poppy crosses at Westminster in honour of fallen servicemen and women

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, was among those placing a poppy cross in the Garden of Remembrance at Westminster ahead of Armistice Day today.

Services are taking place across the county to honour the servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, laid a poppy cross at Westminster

Armistice Day marks the anniversary of the end of fighting on the Western Front during the First World War, when an agreement was signed at 11am on November 11, 1918.

In a post, Mrs Morgan said: "Ahead of Remembrance Day, I was proud to dedicate a cross of remembrance in honour of all North Shropshire personnel who have lost their lives while serving their country.

"The Gardens of Remembrance are a moving memorial in the heart of Parliament. This weekend I will be paying my respects back in North Shropshire."

Telford MP Shaun Davies also placed a poppy cross in the garden.

He said: "I had the honour of laying a poppy cross in the Garden of Remembrance in Westminster in memory of Telford's fallen heroes.

"Our heroes gave so much and their courage and sacrifice will always be remembered. Thank you to our amazing Royal British Legions, places of worship, armed forces and charities across Telford for your work all year round and the lead up to our important moment of collective remembrance."