Developer wants to double homes planned for former barracks

Applicants H&S Construction (SOT) Limited are hoping to secure planning permission for 75 homes on the former military training camp in Stoke Heath, which they say will be a “more efficient” use of the land than a previously approved scheme.

Outline planning permission was granted for 38 houses nearly two years ago, with the developer saying it intended to build “high quality, executive standard” accommodation at the Warrant Road site, with provision for affordable homes as part of the development.

A detailed scheme for 40 homes was subsequently approved.

Now, a fresh outline application has been lodged, which will see more semi-detached dwellings incorporated into the plans to increase the number of homes built once more.

The new scheme would include 12 affordable homes, developers say, up from six in previous plans.

“Following the grant of the above consent, the applicant has undertaken some soft marketing, which concluded that a mix of smaller and larger properties would be more appropriate on this site, rather than solely larger detached houses as approved, and that in addition, this would be a more efficient use of a previously developed site,” said Newcastle-Under-Lyme based planning agents Knights, in a supporting statement submitted alongside the plans.

“Notwithstanding the proposed reduction in the size of the proposed dwellings and the overall increase in the number of dwellings proposed in comparison to the previous approval, the applicant is still committed to delivering high quality accommodation, along with the provision of some affordable housing to meet local affordable housing needs.

“The principle of residential development has already been accepted on this site. The primary difference between the latest proposal and previous proposals is the quantum of development proposed.”

The new plans include 16 three-bedroomed semi-detached properties, along with 25 five-bedroom detached homes. The remainder of the scheme is made up of 34 semi-detached three and four-bedroom properties.

Access to the site is set to remain the same as in previous plans, using the existing entrance off Warrant Road.

The former second world-war Ministry of Defence site has stood empty for at least 60 years, its use having been continued into the late 1950s.

The plans will be decided by Shropshire Council in due course.