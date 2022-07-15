Four-hour operation to tackle 60-acre Shropshire field fire

An aerial vew of the field fire

Crews worked for more three hours on Thursday to bring the blaze near Baschurch under control and then ensure that it could not re-ignite.

A drone was sent up, with assistance from Hereford and Worcester Fire Service, to get an aerial view of how the fire was spreading.

Fire crews at the Baschurch field fire

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to fields at Stanwardine, at 3.53pm on Thursday.

Station manager Craig Jackson said that on arrival it was clear that a large field fire involving approximately 60 acres of straw and stubble had taken hold.

"Fire appliances including our incident support unit and light pumping unit were despatched from Baschurch, Craven Arms, Ellesmere, Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Wem fire stations. Using their hosereel jets and with assistance from a Hereford and Worcester Fire Service drone operator, crews were able to bring the fire under control and the incident was reported as closed at 7.55pm.

“The hard work of our crews prevented the fire from spreading any further than it did.”

A fire investigation revealed the cause to be accidental due to farm machinery.