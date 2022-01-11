Shropshire hoard of Roman silver coins hoard declared treasure by coroner

The so-called Gobowen Hoard will now be valued and made available for Shropshire Museums to buy and put on display in the county where they were found in 2019.

Darren Booth, a metal detectorist, discovered the first of the coins in a ploughed field in September 2019, a treasure inquest held in Shirehall, Shrewsbury, heard. Archaeologists were called in to reveal the remainder of the hoard, with the oldest of the coins dating back to 209BC.

Senior Shropshire and Telford coroner John Ellery did not reveal the precise location of the find but described at a hearing on Tuesday how Mr Booth, of a metal detectorists club in Mold, North Wales, had acted responsibly in contacting the authorities.

The coins were taken to the British Museum in London in February 2020 where they were chemically cleaned. Some of the silver denarius had lost some of their surfaces through corrosion but otherwise they were found to be in a reasonable condition.

As he reeled off the names of the Roman Emperors and leaders named on the coins Mr Ellery remarked that it was a good reminder of the history of the times.

More than 270 of the coins were dated back to the days of the Roman Republic, before the empire was taken over by dictatorial emperors. Five were associated with Mark Antony, a friend of Julius Ceasar and of Antony and Cleopatra fame who lost a civil war to Augustus.

There are also coins from the reign of Tiberius and Vespasian, who was responsible for building the Colosseum in Rome.

Mr Ellery, who was sitting at Shirehall, said: "My conclusion is that Gobowen Hoard is treasure.