North Shropshire by-election: Biffen's widow endorses candidate

John Biffen pictured with his wife Sarah at their home in Llanyblodwel

Sarah, Baroness Biffen said she would be supporting Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst to follow in the footsteps of her late husband as MP for the constituency.

It is almost exactly 60 years since her husband won what was then known as Oswestry constituency in a by-election.

He defeated the broadcaster Brian Walden, who stood as the Labour candidate.

Mr Biffen represented the area for 36 years, before being ennobled as Baron Biffen of Tanat in 1997.

He served in Margaret Thatcher’s cabinet from 1979 until 1987, and later became known as a leading Eurosceptic who voted against the Maastricht Treaty.

Likening Dr Shastri-Hurst's background to that of her late husband, Lady Biffen praised Dr Shastri-Hurst for his service with both the NHS and the Army.

"I am very touched by how often people are still talking about their experiences of John as an MP," she said.

"How he always sought to put North Shropshire first and serve the constituency first and serve the area to the best of his ability.

"To have that public service approach is incredibly important in an MP, and it’s why I am supporting Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst.

"Dr Neil has a proven commitment to public service, shown by his time in the army and the NHS. This sets him apart from so many political candidates."

Lady Biffen recalled how her husband was elected at the last by-election in the constituency, in November 1961.

"He won with a very high turnout of sixty-one per cent," she said.

"Sixty years later, with polling day just a week before Christmas, I hope local people turn out in good numbers again.