Liberal Democrate candidate says health will be top of her by-election agenda

Helen Morgan

As the selection was announced she said she would put the priority on health services

She said that the Liberal Democrats were on the up in the area and that the by-election was set to be a straight contest between them and the Conservatives.

"In May’s local elections the party beat the Conservative Leader of Shropshire Council, came within a knife-edge of a host of council seats and were the only party to increase their vote share," she said.

She said her top priority for the campaign was to demand better for the constituency’s local health services, which, she said, had been taken for granted by the Conservatives for years. Recently she said North Shropshire had seen the closure of both of its ambulance stations, GP services were in crisis and A&E wait times were on the rise.

Mrs Morgan said she was also passionate about getting a fair deal for Shropshire’s farmers at risk as the Conservatives continue to let them down with disappointing trade deals.

“Residents have a chance to send a strong message to the Conservatives who’ve taken people around here for granted for decades.

“If elected, I’d fight for investment into our local health services, back our local farmers and end the years of Conservatives taking our area for granted. I'd be an MP that listens to concerns and works hard for our area all year round.

“I am the local candidate who will stand up and champion our health services at this election. Shropshire’s health services have been crippled by the Conservatives, our ambulance stations are closing, our GP services are under immense pressure and A&E wait times are spiralling.

“And it's not just our health service that’s been let down, our farmers are not getting a fair deal from this Conservative Government. Residents in our area deserve better.”

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey MP said: “Helen is a fantastic campaigner with a track record of standing up for local communities across North Shropshire. She would be an outstanding local MP and she’s the only candidate who can beat the Conservatives.