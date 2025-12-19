Welshpool woman, 46, ordered to pay compensation and do unpaid work for assaulting woman
A woman who committed a serious assault on another woman has been ordered to do unpaid work and pay compensation.
Nicola Williams, aged 46, assaulted the victim in Shropshire on August 19 last year.
