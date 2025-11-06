The Starbucks has opened at the site off the Buttington Roundabout, off the A483, at the end of the Welshpool bypass.

Construction work has been taking place at the site for some time, with work ongoing to improve the access roads to the Buttington Roundabout.

From Above Drone Photography captured images of the new coffee shop up and running this morning - Thursday, November 6.

The Starbucks in Welshpool opened today. Picture: From Above Drone Photography

The development was approved back in February 2023.

It includes another unit, which is set to be a KFC, also due to open soon.

