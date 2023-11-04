Architects says community inspiration key to town centre revival

Richard Lewis, director and architect at Hughes Architects in Welshpool, said the town's community would be key to inspiration for the regeneration of the town centre.

The comments come amid discussions over the town's lack of banks and the loss of retail businesses – including some national chains.

Mr Lewis has pointed to the success of initiatives such as ‘I Love Newtown’ which inspired Powys’s very first Place Plan in Welshpool's neighbouring town, suggesting the concept could offer a way forward.

Hughes Architects is already working with Welshpool Town Council with ideas to renovate and regenerate the Town Hall on High Street.

The proposals are intended to not only enhance its architectural heritage but also widen opportunities for community use.

“There’s been some debate about the current economic issues affecting Welshpool’s town centre, including the number of chain stores and banks that have left the community. This was a similar issue in Newtown more than 10 years ago and the ‘I Love Newtown’ initiative helped inspire ideas and enthusiasm to regenerate it,” said Mr Lewis.

“It’s fair to say it was the enabler to the Newtown Place Plan, the first of its kind in Powys. The Place Plan was developed by the town council through wide public engagement in economic, planning, social and other areas.

"This is now used not only to guide the town council and its policies but also wider planning policies and applications in the community.

“We worked closely with the community a decade ago to create visual ideas and inspiration that was key to this and it could well be one way of inspiring ideas for the future of Welshpool’s town centre.”

Mr Lewis said the practice is already working with several businesses in Welshpool in addition to the town council.

They have been working on projects involving the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns Programme with grants available for the transformation of town centre buildings.

The most recent work has been the design and planning application for the expansion of The Angel public house on Berriew Street.

The plans include a restaurant. It has been backed by the town council and the planning application will now be considered by Powys County Council’s planning committee.

Mr Lewis said they had also been working closely with Welshpool Town Council on the Town Hall plans and were keen to engage further on wider community matters, as well as on the remodelling of the existing tourist information centre.

“This is our community and it's important for us all to be involved in supporting its future prosperity both socially and economically.”