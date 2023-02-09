Learn more about volunteering at a magnificent Powis Castle and gardens

Visitors at Powis Castle

An open day for potential volunteers will be held at the castle in Welshpool on March 4.

There will be opportunities to explore the castle and garden and speak to existing volunteers in an informal morning to discover what volunteering at the medieval property is like.

Alison Dunne, senior volunteering and community officer at Powis Castle and Garden, said: “The response to our open day last year was fantastic and we’re excited to do the same again this year.

“We welcomed many newcomers in 2022 and celebrated incredible milestones with some of our longest-serving volunteers. We’ve got a busy and exciting year ahead and so we’re on the lookout for more people to join us in sharing stories of this wonderful place with our visitors.

"We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without our volunteers and we’re encouraging anyone interested to come along to the open day to find out more.”

Powis Castle

From welcoming visitors to the castle and showing people around the garden, to helping the team care for the collection and delivering superb service in the shop and café, the team at Powis Castle is hoping to fill various volunteering roles. Everyone is welcome to volunteer irrespective of age, qualifications or experience.

As well as supporting Europe’s largest conservation charity, volunteers can enjoy free entry to all National Trust properties and places, discount in the shops and tea rooms and paid travel expenses, up to certain mileage.

Built in the 13th century by a Welsh prince, Powis Castle is home to an amazing collection of paintings, sculptures, furniture, and tapestries. Perched above a 300-year-old world-famous garden, the National Trust has been caring for this special place since 1952.

Today, Powis Castle and Garden welcomes nearly 200,000 visitors a year, from all over the world. It runs a variety of trails and events, and this year looks forward to hosting award-winning textile artist Kaffe Fassett’s Colour with Kaffe exhibition in the castle for over six months.

The open day will start at 10am and finish at 1pm. Visitors are asked to arrive just before 10am, so they don’t miss out on introductions.