Major electric car charging station plans approved

The Four Crosses Electric Charging Station Site from Google Street View.

Giving outline planning permission establishes the principle that an electric vehicle charging station can be built on the outskirts of Four Crosses.

Once built, the station will give drivers another option, as the nearest electric vehicle charging points are in Oswestry and Welshpool.

The application was submitted by Mr Pryce to build a 360 square metre facility at farmland near the roundabout with the A483 main road.

According to the plans the station will be able to cater for five lorries, five vans and 44 cars.

The proposal includes a drive-through cafe, with parking and associated works.

In her report, principal planning officer, Gemma Bufton said that the Welsh Government had set a target for 31,130 fast and rapid charging points for Powys alone by the year 2025.

Data from July 2020 said that the county only had six at that time.

Ms Bufton said: “The application site is located adjoining the A483 trunk road to which access is also sought for.

“The Welsh Government have identified the recognised need for such developments throughout Wales and especially along strategic travel routes such as this site and therefore there is considered to be an over-riding need in the public interest for the proposed development.”

Ms Bufton said that it was “recognised” that here are significant “gaps” in the network, and that this is “especially” the case for journeys up and down Wales.

When the plans first emerged in February 2021 there was a outcry against the development from Four Crosses residents, they objected to the proposals and a petition started up against it.

Since then, tweaks have been made to the proposal which saw the original plan for a café and shop at the site dropped.

But Llandysilio Community Council which covers Four Crosses have objected to the proposal on issues of road safety.

Ms Bufton added: “Whilst the concerns raised over the need are therefore noted it is considered that there is a recognised need across the county for additional provisions to meet future need.

“It is therefore considered the in principle the development fundamentally accords with national policy.”