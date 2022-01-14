Three-month Welshpool road closure is pushed back

Work to replace the damaged culvert on the A458 at Spring Bank, Golfa, has been delayed and will now start on Monday, January 24.

The work was due to start last week but the Welsh Government’s Highways Agency said the project had been delayed for two weeks.

Diversion signs will be in place taking west and eastbound traffic on a 15-mile route once work to replace the Spring Bank culvert starts.

Powys county councillor for Welshpool's Llanerchyddol ward, Graham Breeze, said it was difficult to understand the delay in work starting, and the length of closure needed for the work.

He said he and fellow councillors would press to ensure the work is completed before the Easter bank holiday.