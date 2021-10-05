Man killed in three-car crash near Welshpool

A man has been killed in a three-car crash in Mid Wales.

Police said that a man had died at the scene of the crash
The crash took place on the A490 near Guilsfield at around 8am on Tuesday.

Police closed the road as a result and are now looking into the cause of the incident.

A spokesman for the force said: "Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a three-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 8am this morning, on the A490 near Guilsfield, Powys.

"Sadly the male driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene. Next of kin have been advised and are being supported by specialist officers.

"The road remains closed with diversions in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible."

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police quoting reference DP-20211005-03.

