Call to respect privacy of corona victims

Health bosses organised testing of residents at Welshpool's Leighton Arches Traveller site on Wednesday, with six people testing positive.

Since then it has been confirmed there have been other cases at a caravan park in Craven Arms, linked to the Welshpool outbreak.

Now health and council services have said they are supporting residents at Leighton Arches and are doing everything they can to make sure there is no further spread of the virus.

Councillor James Evans, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Housing and Regulatory Services, said: “We can confirm that following reports on social media and in the local press, that we are providing support for a number of residents at our Leighton Arches site who have tested positive for coronavirus. This is understandably an anxious time and we ask that local residents respect the privacy and dignity of all concerned.

“Every reasonable step is being taken to limit the spread of the disease and protect all local residents.

“Working in partnership with Public Health Wales and Powys Teaching Health Board, our Test Trace Protect Service is here to help.

“When anyone tests positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), the Test, Trace, Protect service will contact them so that together, we can help reduce the spread of the disease, save lives and keep Wales safe. They will be asked where they have been recently and who they have been in close contact with.

“This will help the service contact anyone who may have caught the virus. They will then be provided with appropriate advice and guidance as per national public health guidance.”

Stuart Bourne, Powys Teaching Health Board’s Director of Public Health, said: “Sometimes it may not be possible to identify everyone you have been in contact with, for example you may not have contact details. This is where all of us play a role in helping to reduce the spread.

“If you know that you have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive you should self-isolate for up to 14 days. It is really important to do this even if you don’t have symptoms. If you have been infected, you could become infectious to others at any point up to 14 days. Members of your family are not required to self-isolate, but they should follow the general social distancing guidance and avoid contact with you whilst you are isolating at home.

“You should monitor your symptoms and if you develop a new continuous cough, high temperature, or loss of sense of taste or smell get tested. Testing is available by booking online at www.gov.wales/apply-coronavirus-test or by ringing 119.”