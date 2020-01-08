Shropshire firm to build new school in Welshpool

Pave Aways Ltd has been awarded the contract to finish the 360-pupil Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School, which is being built as part of the Welsh Government’s and Powys County Council’s 21st Century Schools programme.

The Knockin-based company, which is committed to using local sub-contractors, has completed several projects for the council previously including constructing a new replacement building for Ysgol Carno and carrying out major refurbishment works at Ysgol Glantwymyn.

Work on the new Welshpool school started in July 2018 but came to a halt last year when the main contractor Dawnus went into administration.

Councillor Phyl Davies, cabinet member for education, said: “I’m delighted that we have awarded the contract to Pave Aways and look forward to continuing our working relationship as we look to finish this school building project.

“We are very happy with the work they carried out at Ysgol Carno and Ysgol Glantwymyn and believe that they will do the same for Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School.

“This has been a testing period for the school community and I would like to thank them for their patience while we searched for a new contractor.

“This new school is an important part of our 21st Century Schools programme and when complete, will provide a learning environment that will allow learners and teaching staff to thrive and reach their potential.”

The school is the result of a partnership between the council and the Welsh Government, which is providing 50 per cent of the funding. The project is being delivered by Heart of Wales Property Services.

Steven Owen, managing director of Pave Aways, said: “We are very proud to be continuing our partnership with the council and delivering a new school that will be fit for the future of primary education in Welshpool.

“Our experience in the sector means our team from on site to back office staff understand the issues and constraints of working on education schemes and we look forward to working on this exciting project.”

Work will start on site later this month .