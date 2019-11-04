Serious crash closes A483 near Welshpool

Three vehicles were involved in the accident which happened at about 6am.

***ROAD BLOCKED*** RTC A483 Welshpool near Sarn Y Bryn Caled. Officers at scene — PS 558 Tom Marshall 🚔 (@PSTomMarshall) November 4, 2019

It is not yet known how many people were injured in the accident, which happened between Welshpool and Berries.

Sergeant Tom Marshall, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said: "Please avoid the area. Diversions will be required for some time at Sarn Y Bryn Caled and Berriew."

Traffic Wales says there is a full road closure with local diversions are in place.