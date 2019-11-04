Advertising
Serious crash closes A483 near Welshpool
The A483 near Welshpool was closed this morning because of a serious crash.
Three vehicles were involved in the accident which happened at about 6am.
It is not yet known how many people were injured in the accident, which happened between Welshpool and Berries.
Sergeant Tom Marshall, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said: "Please avoid the area. Diversions will be required for some time at Sarn Y Bryn Caled and Berriew."
Traffic Wales says there is a full road closure with local diversions are in place.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.