Massive new bridge over the River Severn is craned into place

Following a short delay due to unfavourable weather conditions, Newtown's new 53-metre-long pedestrian and cycle bridge was hoisted into position on Saturday afternoon.

The large crane dominated the skyline of the town for most of the week, but unusually gusty wind conditions meant that the lift was delayed for a couple of days.

The weather calmed over the weekend allowing the crews onsite to carry out safety checks and finally manoeuvre the large superstructure into place.

The new bridge is lifted into place.

Matt Perry, Powys County Council’s chief officer for place, said there had been a significant amount of planning for the project.

He said: "An activity of this magnitude always requires a huge amount of preparation and collaborative working, and we would like to thank the contractors, JN Bentley, YGC, R&R Engineering and Ainscough Crane Hire for their diligence and hard work.

"We would also like to thank the local community for the co-operation throughout this project, especially those who had to move outside the safety exclusion zone on Saturday afternoon.”

The council said work to complete the installation, bridge deck and connecting paths will continue.

During this time, National Cycle Route 81 on the western side of the river will be closed for a few days.

Signs and diversions routes will be displayed onsite.

Funded by the Welsh Government with support from Transport for Wales, the steel, single span, open arch structure will connect the riverside path, communities, businesses and amenities on the west of the River Severn to Pool Road on the east.

The council said the project will add to the growing network of active travel routes throughout the county and will make it easier for the people of Newtown to make short journeys such as to work, school or the local shops, by bike or on foot, rather than having to get in the car.