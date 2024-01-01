Rail replacement buses being revved up for four weekends of work along popular route

Network Rail Wales & Borders is renewing track near the village of Cemmaes, near Machynlleth, starting this coming Saturday for "vital work" to ensure a "safe and reliable" railway.

The work means there will be bus services running between Newtown and Aberystwyth.

Nick Millington, Network Rail Wales and Borders route director, said: “This work is vital in ensuring we can continue to run a safe and reliable railway.

“We recognise there is never a good time to close the railway, but we have planned the work to minimise disruption as much as possible.

“I’d like to thank passengers for their patience and urge them to check their journey before travelling.”

Network Rail and its contractor Colas Rail will start work on Saturday January 6 with the track renewal completed over four separate weekends. They are:

11.05pm Saturday, January 6 - 5.55am Tuesday, January 9

12.40am Saturday, January 13 - 4.20am Monday, January 15

12.40am Saturday, January 20 - 4.20am Monday, January 22

11.05pm Friday, February 16 - 5.55am Monday, February 19

Network Rail says the work is being done over weekends to minimise disruption to services along the Cambrian line.

Passengers are urged to check before they travel and are also advised that replacement services may be busier than usual.