"Voices of the deceased are heard" say campaigners after Christian group stops chapel graveyard work

The driveway at the chapel

The Dolafon Trust, a part of the Plymouth Brethren church which owns the chapel near Newtown, also says it wants to 'make things right' with the local community and will cooperate over continuing investigations.

Jackie Davies, who started the Restore Bethany Chapel Hodley's Graveyard Facebook page, said: "The voices of the deceased were heard and it means we have won, but seeing is believing and we will be keeping a watchful eye on what happens.

"It appears the driveway will be restored, a pathway will go up the side of the graves, and we will be in more talks regarding the reinstatement of the headstones, and hedges.

"We are very happy that they have seen sense.

"We are very pleased for the families that have relatives buried there."

She added that the campaign has been "tough" but members of the group held a meeting at Powys County Council on Wednesday where the breakthrough came.

A spokesperson for The Dolafon Trust said: “Being good neighbours and serving our local community has always been our absolute priority.

"Over the last two weeks, we have listened carefully to feedback from the community, and following further discussions with Powys County Council, we have suspended all works at Bethany Chapel.

“We continue to be in discussion with the Council to address any issues with the site and will fully co-operate with relevant organisations on any outstanding investigations. We are committed to learning from mistakes and making things right with the local community.”

Mrs Davies said a celebration is on hold until the restoration work is completed, which she hopes will be in six weeks.

"We are hoping to hold a memorial service for everyone involved but that will probably be in the Spring when it gets warmer for the older people," said Mrs Davies.

"Our celebration will be when it is done and at a memorial service."

She added that the she believes the council still has questions to answer over the way the issue was handled by planners.

"An independent review needs to be held," she said. "It is not stopping here.

"Nobody seems to want to apologise for it, but to be fair it is a good outcome for us all."

The Dolafon Trust wants to bring the Bethany Chapel, near Newtown, back into use.