Glamping retreat near Newtown in Powis has been approved by councillors

A graphic of how one of the glamping pods would look

Plans for a glamping retreat at Kerry near Newtown, have been approved by councillors.

The application lodged by Mr P Woodbine, is for five pods, a log cabin and associated works at land next to Upper Cefnperfa House.

It was discussed by Powys County Council’s planning committee on Thursday, October 21.

According to documents lodged with the proposal. the target market for glampers would include people who have an interest in bird watching, yoga, meditation, rambling and walking nature trails.

In their report to the committee planning officers had recommended approving the application.

When the plans had originally been submitted, the proposal had been for 10 pods.

At their April meeting, Kerry Community Council came out against the proposals.

Kerry county councillor, Kath Roberts-Jones spoke at the planning meeting and explained that objectors had raised issues a number of issues including over-development, loss of privacy, lack of detail on land drainage, car parking and fear of anti-social behaviour.

Councillor Roberts-Jones from her “own point of view” brought concerns about water run-off from the site and how this would be managed.

Councillor Roberts-Jones said: “It is open countryside and not related in any way to farm diversification.

“I’m not entirely sure what benefit if any this will be bringing to the local community as a whole.

“This is a very narrow lane with several properties and farming land which carries a large amount of traffic, in my view it should be refused on highways grounds alone.”

After Councillor Roberts-Jones finished her speech, the committee waited for a few minutes for Councillor David Jones of Kerry community council to be contacted to speak on the plans, but he failed to appear.

Councillor Les George asked whether there was “confidence” that the passing bays which would be built as part of the proposal would be big enough for all vehicles including agricultural ones to pass each other on the road.

Simon Crew of the council’s highways department said: “They are the standard size we would recommend.

“The overall width of the carriageway and the passing bay would allow the passing of a car associated with a development like this and the likes of your tractors and trailers and any HGV’s (Heavy Good Vehicles) that may be present.”

Councillor Elwyn Vaughan said: “Having looked carefully at this proposal and in particular with the comments now from highways which were one of the main concerns of objectors, the reality is this is very similar to other sites.

“I can’t see any planning reasons for refusing this proposal and therefore I move we accept the officer’s recommendation.”

Councillor Martin Weale seconded his proposal.

Committee vice-chairman, Councillor Gareth Jones added: “I am somewhat concerned that the local community council have not been given the opportunity to speak today.

“That more than anything highlights the need to get back to the chamber as has been discussed in previous meetings.”